“Love Island Coco Lodge trolled”: Coco Lodge from Love Island alleges she was the most trolled participant in the show’s past.

Coco Lodge: One of the Most Trolled Love Island Contestants

Love Island has been one of the most popular reality shows in recent years, with millions of viewers tuning in to watch young, single people looking for love. But with its popularity also comes a darker side, as contestants are often subjected to online trolling and abuse.

Coco Lodge, who appeared on Love Island in 2022, has spoken out about the extent of the abuse she received during and after her time on the show. In a new interview, she revealed that she was one of the “most” trolled contestants in the show’s history, and was repeatedly mocked for her appearance.

Lodge arrived on the show as a Casa Amor bombshell, a term used to describe new singles who are brought in to stir up the already existing relationships. She found herself in a love triangle when she had a connection with Andrew Le Page, who was coupled up with Tasha Ghouri.

But it was a viral scene involving Le Page and Ghouri that made Lodge a target of online abuse. Le Page admitted to being intimate with Lodge, which led to a rift between him and Ghouri. Lodge was perceived as “a villain” for supposedly stealing someone else’s man, and was subjected to a barrage of abuse on social media.

“I’m probably one of the worst trolled islanders they’ve ever had, and I think I’m the most trolled for how I looked,” Lodge said. “There were TikToks comparing me to certain cartoon characters or that footballer Jonjo Shelvey. Really evil videos and tweets about my nose, how I was the ugliest Love Island contestant ever.”

Lodge added that she was “crying” most of the time she was in the Love Island villa because she “didn’t have any friends” and alleged that ITV’s producers had “cut out” scenes where she was upset.

“They even showed me shaving my arms. I’m Italian, I have hair, whatever,” she added. “But if you’ve seen the comments, where people were saying I was ugly and like a man, and you’re still showing that clip, to me you’re trying to fuel those comments.”

The abuse that Lodge received is a stark reminder of the impact that online trolling can have on people’s lives. It is not just limited to reality TV stars, but can affect anyone who puts themselves in the public eye.

Love Island has faced criticism in the past for its handling of the mental health of its contestants, with some accusing the show of exploiting vulnerable young people for entertainment. The show’s producers have introduced measures to support the mental health of contestants, including therapy sessions and social media training.

But the fact that Lodge’s experience of trolling was so severe shows that more needs to be done to protect the mental health of those who appear on reality TV shows. The show’s producers and broadcasters have a duty of care to ensure that contestants are supported before, during, and after their time on the show.

Love Island may be a popular show, but it is important to remember that the people who appear on it are real people with feelings and emotions. The trolling of Coco Lodge is a reminder that we all have a responsibility to be kinder to each other online.

News Source : Ellie Muir

Source Link :Love Island’s Coco Lodge claims she was the ‘most trolled’ contestant in show’s history/