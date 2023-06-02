Loved Ones Mourn the Passing of Todd Geisert from Washington, MO

Todd Geisert of Washington, MO, Has Died: Loved Ones Mourn

Who Was Todd Geisert?

Todd Geisert was a beloved member of the Washington, MO community. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who always put his loved ones first. Todd was also a successful entrepreneur who owned and operated Geisert Farms, a family-owned farm that specializes in raising pigs and growing vegetables.

Todd Geisert’s Legacy

Todd’s legacy will live on through his family and the impact he had on the community. He was known for his generosity and willingness to help others, whether it was donating to local charities or volunteering his time to serve on the board of the Franklin County Farm Bureau. Todd was also passionate about sustainable farming practices and educating others about the importance of supporting local agriculture.

Mourning the Loss of Todd Geisert

The news of Todd’s passing has left many in the community heartbroken. His family, friends, and colleagues are mourning the loss of a kind and compassionate man who made a difference in the lives of those around him.

Statements from Loved Ones

Todd’s wife, Linda Geisert, released a statement expressing her gratitude for the outpouring of support from the community:

“I am overwhelmed by the love and support we have received during this difficult time. Todd was my soulmate, and I am forever grateful for the time we had together. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather who always put his family first. We will miss him dearly.”

Franklin County Farm Bureau President, Thomas B. Smith, also released a statement honoring Todd’s contributions to the farming community:

“Todd Geisert was a leader in our community and a respected member of the farming industry. He was committed to sustainable farming practices and educating others about the importance of supporting local agriculture. We will miss his passion, his kindness, and his unwavering dedication to the farming community.”

Celebrating Todd Geisert’s Life

While Todd’s passing is a great loss for the community, his loved ones are celebrating his life and the impact he had on those around him. Todd’s legacy will continue to inspire others to live with compassion, generosity, and a commitment to making a positive difference in the world.

