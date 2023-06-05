Lovesac Stock: 3 Compelling Reasons to Embrace Lovesac Stock This Week

Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in June and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

As the economy continues to recover from the pandemic-induced recession, many investors are looking for opportunities to invest in stocks that offer growth potential. One such opportunity is in the stock of a company that recently announced a stock split.

A stock split is when a company increases the number of shares outstanding by issuing new shares to current shareholders. This is done in order to make the stock more affordable to investors and to increase liquidity.

The stock-split stock to buy hand over fist in June is none other than Apple Inc. (AAPL). On April 30, 2021, Apple announced a 4-for-1 stock split, which will take effect on August 30, 2021. This means that for every share of Apple stock that an investor owns, they will receive three additional shares.

Apple is one of the most valuable companies in the world, with a market capitalization of over $2 trillion. The company has a strong track record of innovation and has a loyal customer base. The stock split will make the stock more accessible to retail investors, which could lead to increased demand and a higher stock price.

Investors who buy Apple stock before the stock split takes effect will be able to take advantage of the increased liquidity and potentially higher stock price. The stock has a strong buy rating from analysts and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Stock to Avoid Like the Plague

While some stocks offer potential for growth, others should be avoided at all costs. One such stock is GameStop Corp. (GME).

GameStop is a video game retailer that made headlines earlier this year when a group of retail investors on Reddit drove the stock price up by over 1,500%. The stock has since come crashing back down to earth, but some investors are still holding on in the hopes of another run-up.

The problem with GameStop is that the company’s business model is outdated. With the rise of digital downloads and online retailers like Amazon, physical video game retailers are becoming increasingly irrelevant. GameStop has also been struggling with declining sales and mounting debt.

Investors who are still holding onto GameStop stock are playing a dangerous game. The stock is highly volatile and could crash at any moment. Analysts have a sell rating on the stock, and the company has a negative earnings per share.

Statistically Speaking, These Are the 2 Worst Ages to Claim Social Security Benefits

Social Security benefits are a critical source of income for millions of retirees in the United States. However, the age at which you claim your benefits can have a significant impact on the amount of money you receive.

According to recent data from the Social Security Administration, there are two ages that statistically speaking, are the worst ages to claim Social Security benefits: 62 and 70.

At age 62, you become eligible to claim Social Security benefits, but your benefit amount will be reduced if you claim early. If you claim at age 62, your benefit amount will be reduced by up to 30%, which could have a significant impact on your retirement income.

On the other hand, if you wait until age 70 to claim your benefits, you can receive a higher benefit amount. Your benefit amount will increase by 8% for each year that you delay claiming your benefits between age 62 and 70.

However, waiting until age 70 to claim your benefits may not always be the best option. If you have health issues or a shorter life expectancy, it may be better to claim your benefits earlier in order to maximize your total benefit amount.

Ultimately, the decision of when to claim your Social Security benefits depends on your individual financial situation and retirement goals. It’s important to weigh the pros and cons of each option and consult with a financial advisor before making a decision.

U.S. Money Supply Hasn’t Done This Since the Great Depression, and It Implies Something Big for Stocks

The U.S. money supply has been growing at an unprecedented rate over the past year, and it could have significant implications for the stock market.

According to data from the Federal Reserve, the U.S. money supply (measured by M2) has grown by over 25% since March 2020. This is the fastest rate of growth since World War II and is reminiscent of the money printing that occurred during the Great Depression.

The increase in the money supply has been driven by a combination of factors, including government stimulus spending and the Federal Reserve’s efforts to support the economy. While these measures have been effective in preventing a complete economic collapse, they could also lead to inflation and a weaker dollar.

The implications for the stock market are complex. On the one hand, the massive influx of money could lead to higher stock prices as investors seek to put their money to work. On the other hand, inflation and a weaker dollar could lead to a decline in the value of stocks.

Investors should pay close attention to the money supply and inflation data in the coming months in order to make informed investment decisions.

Surprise! Warren Buffett Has Bet Over $166 Billion on 3 AI Growth Stocks

Warren Buffett, one of the most successful investors of all time, has made a surprising bet on three artificial intelligence (AI) growth stocks.

According to recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has invested over $166 billion in Apple Inc. (AAPL), Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), all of which are heavily involved in AI research and development.

Apple has been investing heavily in AI over the past few years, with a focus on machine learning and natural language processing. The company’s Siri virtual assistant is one of the most popular AI applications on the market.

Amazon has also been making significant investments in AI, particularly in the areas of robotics and automation. The company’s Alexa virtual assistant is a leading AI application in the home automation market.

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has been at the forefront of AI research for years. The company’s DeepMind subsidiary is responsible for some of the most cutting-edge AI research in the world.

Buffett’s investment in these three companies is a strong indicator of the potential growth of the AI industry. As AI technology continues to improve and become more widely adopted, companies that are at the forefront of AI research and development could see significant growth in the coming years.

Investors who are looking for opportunities in the AI industry may want to consider investing in these three stocks. However, as with any investment, it’s important to do your own research and consult with a financial advisor before making a decision.

