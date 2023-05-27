Loving Memory of Kevin Novoa of Cromwell: Obituary and Death Announcement

Kevin Novoa Obituary – Death: In Loving Memory of Kevin Novoa of Cromwell

Early Life and Education

On August 28, 1985, Kevin Novoa was born in Hartford, Connecticut, to his parents Lisa and Juan Novoa. He grew up in Cromwell, where he attended Cromwell High School and graduated in 2003.

Professional Career

After completing his education, Kevin began his professional career in the construction industry. He worked as a laborer for various companies before becoming a skilled tradesman. Kevin was a hardworking and dedicated employee who took great pride in his work.

Personal Life

Kevin was a kind and loving person who had a heart of gold. He was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and he had a passion for music. Kevin played the drums and guitar and loved attending concerts and festivals.

Death and Funeral

Kevin Novoa passed away on September 12, 2021, at the age of 36. He is survived by his parents, Lisa and Juan Novoa, his brother, Jason Novoa, and his sister, Jennifer Novoa. Kevin’s family and friends are devastated by his loss and will miss him dearly.

A funeral service for Kevin will be held on September 18, 2021, at Saint John Church in Cromwell. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 11:00 am, followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 am. The burial will take place at the Rose Hill Memorial Park in Rocky Hill.

In Loving Memory

Kevin Novoa will be remembered for his kind and loving heart, his passion for music, and his dedication to his work. His family and friends will cherish his memory forever and will always remember him as a beloved son, brother, and friend.

Rest in peace, Kevin. You will be deeply missed.

