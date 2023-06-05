Low Budget Dessert Recipe: Simple and Affordable Dessert Recipes on a Budget

Dessert Recipe: Easy and Low Budget

Introduction

Desserts are an essential part of any meal. They give a perfect ending to a delicious feast. But, making desserts can be time-consuming, and most of the recipes require expensive ingredients. But, worry not, as we have got you covered with an easy and low budget dessert recipe that you can prepare anytime at home.

Ingredients

1 cup of all-purpose flour

1/2 cup of sugar

1/4 cup of vegetable oil

1/4 cup of milk

1 egg

1 teaspoon of baking powder

1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract

A pinch of salt

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C). In a mixing bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and stir well. Add the vegetable oil, milk, egg, and vanilla extract to the dry ingredients, and mix well until it forms a smooth batter. Pour the batter into a greased baking dish and bake for 30-35 minutes until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let the dessert cool for 10 minutes before serving.

Variations

You can add chocolate chips to the batter for a chocolatey twist. You can also add chopped nuts such as almonds, walnuts, or pecans for a crunchy texture. You can serve the dessert with whipped cream or a scoop of ice cream for a more indulgent treat.

Tips

Make sure to grease the baking dish well to prevent the dessert from sticking to the bottom.

You can use a handheld mixer or a whisk to mix the ingredients.

Be careful not to overmix the batter as it can result in a tough texture.

If you don’t have vegetable oil, you can use any neutral oil such as canola oil or sunflower oil.

If you don’t have vanilla extract, you can use any other flavoring such as almond extract or lemon zest.

Conclusion

This easy and low budget dessert recipe is perfect for those who want to whip up a delicious treat without spending too much money or time. With just a few simple ingredients, you can create a dessert that will impress your guests and satisfy your sweet tooth. So, give this recipe a try and let us know how it turned out!

Dessert recipes Simple dessert recipes Affordable dessert recipes Quick dessert recipes Healthy dessert recipes

News Source : Wesna Vlog

Source Link :Desser Recipe | Easy Dessert Recipe | Low Budget Dessert Recipe/