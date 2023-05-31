“Low-Calorie Lemon Mousse Recipe”: Lightened Up WW Recipe for Iced Lemon Mousse with Weight Watchers Points, Calories, and Macros!

Skinny Iced Lemon MousseLightened Up WW Recipe! Weight Watchers Points Calories & Macros Included!

Looking for a light and refreshing dessert that won’t derail your diet? Look no further than this Skinny Iced Lemon Mousse! With just a few simple ingredients and a little bit of prep work, you can enjoy a delicious dessert that won’t leave you feeling guilty. Plus, we’ve included Weight Watchers points, calories, and macros so you can easily fit this into your daily meal plan.

Ingredients:

1 cup non-fat Greek yogurt

1/2 cup fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup water

1 packet unflavored gelatin

1/2 cup light whipped topping

Lemon zest (optional)

Instructions:

In a small bowl, mix together the water and gelatin. Let sit for 5 minutes to allow the gelatin to bloom. In a medium bowl, whisk together the Greek yogurt, lemon juice, and honey until smooth. Microwave the gelatin mixture for 10 seconds, or until melted. Slowly pour the melted gelatin into the yogurt mixture, whisking constantly. Fold in the light whipped topping until fully combined. Pour the mixture into 4 small dessert cups or ramekins. Chill in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour, or until set. When ready to serve, top with a sprinkle of lemon zest, if desired.

Weight Watchers Points:

This recipe makes 4 servings, with each serving being 1/4 of the total recipe. Each serving is worth:

Blue: 3 points

Green: 3 points

Purple: 3 points

Calories:

Each serving of this Skinny Iced Lemon Mousse is approximately 95 calories.

Macros:

Each serving of this Skinny Iced Lemon Mousse contains approximately:

11g protein

15g carbohydrates

0g fat

0g fiber

Why We Love This Recipe:

Not only is this Skinny Iced Lemon Mousse a light and refreshing dessert option, but it’s also packed with protein thanks to the Greek yogurt. Plus, it’s super easy to make and can be prepped ahead of time for a quick and easy dessert option. And with just 3 Weight Watchers points per serving, you don’t have to feel guilty about indulging a little bit.

So if you’re looking for a delicious dessert that won’t throw off your diet, give this Skinny Iced Lemon Mousse a try!

