“Low-Calorie Lemon Mousse Recipe”: Lightened Up WW Recipe for Iced Lemon Mousse with Weight Watchers Points, Calories, and Macros!

Skinny Iced Lemon MousseLightened Up WW Recipe! Weight Watchers Points Calories & Macros Included!
Looking for a light and refreshing dessert that won’t derail your diet? Look no further than this Skinny Iced Lemon Mousse! With just a few simple ingredients and a little bit of prep work, you can enjoy a delicious dessert that won’t leave you feeling guilty. Plus, we’ve included Weight Watchers points, calories, and macros so you can easily fit this into your daily meal plan.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup non-fat Greek yogurt
- 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1/4 cup water
- 1 packet unflavored gelatin
- 1/2 cup light whipped topping
- Lemon zest (optional)
Instructions:
- In a small bowl, mix together the water and gelatin. Let sit for 5 minutes to allow the gelatin to bloom.
-
In a medium bowl, whisk together the Greek yogurt, lemon juice, and honey until smooth.
-
Microwave the gelatin mixture for 10 seconds, or until melted. Slowly pour the melted gelatin into the yogurt mixture, whisking constantly.
-
Fold in the light whipped topping until fully combined.
-
Pour the mixture into 4 small dessert cups or ramekins. Chill in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour, or until set.
-
When ready to serve, top with a sprinkle of lemon zest, if desired.
Weight Watchers Points:
This recipe makes 4 servings, with each serving being 1/4 of the total recipe. Each serving is worth:
- Blue: 3 points
- Green: 3 points
- Purple: 3 points
Calories:
Each serving of this Skinny Iced Lemon Mousse is approximately 95 calories.
Macros:
Each serving of this Skinny Iced Lemon Mousse contains approximately:
- 11g protein
- 15g carbohydrates
- 0g fat
- 0g fiber
Why We Love This Recipe:
Not only is this Skinny Iced Lemon Mousse a light and refreshing dessert option, but it’s also packed with protein thanks to the Greek yogurt. Plus, it’s super easy to make and can be prepped ahead of time for a quick and easy dessert option. And with just 3 Weight Watchers points per serving, you don’t have to feel guilty about indulging a little bit.
So if you’re looking for a delicious dessert that won’t throw off your diet, give this Skinny Iced Lemon Mousse a try!
