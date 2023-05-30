“Low Carb CheeseSteak”: Philly CheeseSteak with Reduced Carbohydrates

Introduction

Low carb diets have become increasingly popular in recent years due to their potential for weight loss. However, many people on these diets often struggle to find flavorful, filling meals that fit within their carb limits. One dish that is typically high in carbs but can be made low carb with a few tweaks is the classic Philly cheesesteak. In this article, we’ll discuss how to make a low carb Philly cheesesteak that is both delicious and fits within your dietary restrictions.

Ingredients

To make a low carb Philly cheesesteak, you’ll need the following ingredients:

– 1 lb. thinly sliced beef (sirloin or ribeye)

– 2 large bell peppers, sliced

– 1 large onion, sliced

– 1 tbsp olive oil

– 4 slices provolone cheese

– Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions

Step 1: Prep the Ingredients

Begin by slicing the beef, bell peppers, and onion into thin strips. You can do this by hand or with a mandoline slicer. Be sure to remove any excess fat from the beef as this will add unnecessary carbs to the dish.

Step 2: Cook the Vegetables

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat the olive oil. Add the sliced peppers and onions to the skillet and sauté until they are soft and slightly caramelized, about 10-15 minutes. Once the vegetables are cooked, remove them from the skillet and set aside.

Step 3: Cook the Beef

In the same skillet, add the sliced beef and cook until it is browned and cooked through, about 5-7 minutes. Season the beef with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 4: Combine the Ingredients

Once the beef is cooked, add the cooked vegetables back into the skillet with the beef and stir to combine. Cook for an additional 2-3 minutes to allow the flavors to meld together.

Step 5: Add the Cheese

Once the beef and vegetables are combined, place the slices of provolone cheese on top of the mixture. Cover the skillet with a lid to allow the cheese to melt, about 2-3 minutes.

Step 6: Serve

Once the cheese is melted, remove the skillet from the heat and serve immediately. You can serve the low carb Philly cheesesteak as is or wrap it in a low carb tortilla for an added crunch.

Conclusion

Making a low carb Philly cheesesteak is easy and delicious. By using thinly sliced beef, sautéed vegetables, and melted provolone cheese, you can enjoy all the flavors of the classic Philly cheesesteak without the added carbs. This recipe is perfect for anyone looking to stay on track with their low carb diet while still enjoying a satisfying and flavorful meal. Give it a try and see how delicious a low carb Philly cheesesteak can be!

