Low Carb Pasta Recipe: Recipe for Baked Shrimp Pasta with Cream Cheese and Low Carb Ingredients

Low Carb Baked Cream Cheese Shrimp Pasta Recipe

Are you looking for a low carb pasta recipe that is both easy to make and delicious? Look no further than this baked cream cheese shrimp pasta recipe. It has all the creamy goodness of a classic pasta dish without the added carbs.

Ingredients

1 lb shrimp, peeled and deveined

8 oz cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup chicken broth

1/4 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

1 lb zucchini noodles

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375°F. In a large bowl, mix together cream cheese, parmesan cheese, garlic, chicken broth, heavy cream, parsley, salt, and black pepper until well combined. Add shrimp to the bowl and toss to coat in the cream cheese mixture. Spread zucchini noodles in the bottom of a 9×13 inch baking dish. Pour the shrimp mixture over the zucchini noodles. Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until the shrimp are cooked through and the sauce is bubbly and golden brown. Garnish with additional chopped parsley, if desired.

Why Choose Low Carb?

There are many reasons why someone might choose a low carb lifestyle. For some, it may be a dietary restriction due to a medical condition. For others, it may be a way to lose weight or improve their overall health. Whatever the reason, there are many benefits to reducing your carb intake.

One of the main benefits of a low carb diet is weight loss. When you eat fewer carbs, your body is forced to burn fat for energy instead. This can lead to a decrease in body fat and a lower number on the scale.

Another benefit of a low carb diet is improved blood sugar control. Carbs are the main source of glucose in the body, which can cause blood sugar levels to spike and crash. By reducing your carb intake, you can help regulate your blood sugar levels and prevent the onset of diabetes.

Low carb diets have also been shown to improve heart health. By reducing your intake of processed carbs and sugar, you can help lower your cholesterol levels and reduce your risk of heart disease.

The Benefits of Zucchini Noodles

Zucchini noodles, or “zoodles,” are a popular low carb pasta substitute. They are made by spiralizing zucchini into thin, noodle-like strips. Not only are they low in carbs, but they are also packed with nutrients.

Zucchini is a good source of fiber, which can help keep you feeling full and satisfied after a meal. It is also high in antioxidants, which can help protect your cells from damage caused by free radicals.

Zucchini noodles are also a great way to add more vegetables to your diet. By substituting zoodles for traditional pasta, you can increase your intake of vitamins and minerals without adding extra carbs.

Cream Cheese: A Low Carb Staple

Cream cheese is a low carb staple that can be used in a variety of recipes, from dips to desserts. It is high in fat and protein, which makes it a great addition to a low carb diet.

One of the main benefits of cream cheese is its versatility. It can be used as a base for sauces, dips, and spreads, or as a topping for baked goods and desserts. It is also a great source of calcium and vitamin D, which are important for bone health.

When choosing a cream cheese for your low carb recipes, be sure to look for a brand that is free of additives and preservatives. Some brands may contain added sugars or fillers, which can increase the carb count.

Conclusion

This low carb baked cream cheese shrimp pasta recipe is a delicious and satisfying meal that is perfect for anyone looking to reduce their carb intake. With the creamy goodness of cream cheese and the added nutrition of zucchini noodles, this dish is sure to become a new favorite in your low carb recipe collection.

Low Carb Pasta Recipe Baked Shrimp Pasta Recipe Cream Cheese Pasta Recipe Low Carb Shrimp Recipe Low Carb Cream Cheese Recipe

News Source : Carb Manager

Source Link :Low Carb Baked Cream Cheese Shrimp Pasta Recipe/