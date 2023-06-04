“low carb scarpaccia recipe”: Scarpaccia Without Flour | Recipe for Low Carb (Keto) Diet

Flourless Scarpaccia | Low Carb (Keto) Recipe

Are you looking for a delicious low carb (keto) recipe that is also gluten-free? Look no further than this flourless scarpaccia! This Italian dish is traditionally made with flour, but this version replaces it with almond flour and coconut flour for a tasty and healthy twist.

Ingredients:

1 cup almond flour

1/4 cup coconut flour

4 large eggs

1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley

1/4 cup chopped fresh basil

1/4 cup chopped fresh mint

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

1/4 tsp garlic powder

1/4 cup olive oil

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 375°F. Grease a 9-inch baking dish with olive oil. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the almond flour, coconut flour, eggs, almond milk, Parmesan cheese, parsley, basil, mint, salt, black pepper, and garlic powder. Pour the mixture into the prepared baking dish and spread it out evenly. Drizzle the olive oil over the top of the mixture. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until the scarpaccia is golden brown and set in the center. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for a few minutes before slicing and serving.

Why This Recipe Works for Low Carb (Keto) Diets

Many traditional Italian dishes are not low carb or keto-friendly due to their high use of carbohydrates such as flour and pasta. This flourless scarpaccia recipe, however, is perfect for those following a low carb (keto) diet as it replaces the flour with almond flour and coconut flour, which are both low in carbs and high in healthy fats. Additionally, this recipe uses unsweetened almond milk instead of regular milk, which is also low in carbs.

The use of herbs such as parsley, basil, and mint not only adds flavor to the dish but also provides additional health benefits. Parsley is rich in vitamins and minerals, while basil has anti-inflammatory properties. Mint is known for its digestive benefits and can help alleviate symptoms such as bloating and gas.

The addition of Parmesan cheese provides a salty and savory flavor while also adding protein and calcium to the dish.

Final Thoughts

This flourless scarpaccia recipe is a delicious and healthy twist on a traditional Italian dish. Not only is it low in carbs and keto-friendly, but it also provides a variety of health benefits from the use of herbs and Parmesan cheese. Give this recipe a try and enjoy a tasty and guilt-free meal!

