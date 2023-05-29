“low taper haircut tutorial”: Step-by-Step Guide to Cutting a Low Taper in a Barber Tutorial

BARBER TUTORIAL – How To Cut A Low Taper [ Step-by-Step ]

Introduction

If you’re looking for a fresh haircut, one of the most popular styles is the low taper. A low taper is a classic haircut that has been around for years and continues to be a favorite for men of all ages. It’s a versatile haircut that can be styled in many ways and looks great in any situation. In this tutorial, we’ll walk you through the steps to achieve a low taper haircut.

Step 1: Preparation

Before you start cutting, make sure you have all of the necessary tools. You’ll need a set of clippers, a comb, scissors, and a mirror. Make sure your clippers are fully charged and the blades are clean and oiled.

Step 2: Start With The Sides

Begin by using your clippers to cut the sides of your hair. Start at the bottom and work your way up, using a guard to ensure a consistent length. A #2 or #3 guard is ideal for a low taper. Make sure to blend the hair at the top with the hair at the sides to create a seamless transition.

Step 3: Move To The Back

Next, move to the back of your head. Again, use your clippers with a guard to cut the hair to the desired length. Make sure to blend the hair at the back with the hair at the sides to create a smooth transition.

Step 4: Cut The Top

Now it’s time to cut the top of your hair. Use your scissors to cut the hair to the desired length. A good rule of thumb is to cut the hair to about two inches in length. Make sure to cut the hair evenly and at the same length all around.

Step 5: Blend The Hair

Once you’ve cut the sides, back, and top of your hair, it’s time to blend everything together. Use your clippers to blend the hair at the top with the hair at the sides and back. Start at the bottom and work your way up, using a smaller guard to create a seamless transition.

Step 6: Define The Hairline

Use your clippers to define the hairline around your ears and at the nape of your neck. Use a smaller guard to create a clean, defined line. Make sure the hairline is even on both sides.

Step 7: Style Your Hair

Now that you’ve cut your hair, it’s time to style it. Use a styling product like pomade or wax to create the desired look. A low taper can be styled in many ways, so experiment with different styles to find what works best for you.

Conclusion

Cutting a low taper is a classic haircut that never goes out of style. With the right tools and a little practice, you can achieve the perfect low taper haircut. Follow these steps and you’ll be sure to turn heads with your new style.

