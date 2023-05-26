“Low white blood count causes”: Discover the Reasons Behind Low White Blood Count with Harvard Health Publishing.

Possible article:

Understanding Slightly Low White Blood Cell Counts

Introduction:

White blood cells, also known as leukocytes, are crucial components of the immune system that help protect the body against infections and other foreign invaders. There are several types of white blood cells, including neutrophils, lymphocytes, monocytes, eosinophils, and basophils, each with different functions and levels that can vary depending on many factors. While normal white blood cell counts range from about 4,500 to 11,000 cells per microliter of blood, slightly low white blood cell counts (also called leukopenia) are very common, especially in certain populations such as older adults, women, and people with certain illnesses or medications. In this article, we will explore the possible causes, risks, and treatments of slightly low white blood cell counts based on the expert insights of Dr. Howard E. LeWine, M.D., Chief Medical Editor of Harvard Health Publishing who has over 40 years of experience in medicine and research.

Possible causes of slightly low white blood cell counts:

According to Dr. LeWine, slightly low white blood cell counts can be caused by many factors, some of which are benign and others that may require more attention. For example, if a person has recently had a viral infection, such as a cold or flu, their white blood cell count may temporarily decrease due to the immune response to the virus. Similarly, if a person has taken certain medications, such as chemotherapy drugs or antibiotics, their white blood cell count may also decrease as a side effect. Other possible causes of slightly low white blood cell counts may include:

Nutritional deficiencies: If a person lacks enough vitamin B12, folate, or copper, their bone marrow may not produce enough white blood cells, leading to leukopenia.

Autoimmune diseases: If a person has an autoimmune disease, such as lupus or rheumatoid arthritis, their immune system may attack their own white blood cells, leading to a decrease in their count.

Blood disorders: If a person has a blood disorder, such as leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome, their bone marrow may not produce enough healthy white blood cells, leading to leukopenia.

Radiation therapy: If a person has received radiation therapy, their bone marrow may be temporarily damaged, leading to a decrease in their white blood cell count.

Inherited disorders: If a person has an inherited disorder, such as cyclic neutropenia or Kostmann syndrome, their white blood cell count may fluctuate over time, leading to recurrent infections.

Possible risks of slightly low white blood cell counts:

While slightly low white blood cell counts are usually not a cause for alarm, they may increase the risk of certain infections, especially if the person is exposed to bacteria or viruses that their immune system cannot fight off effectively. For example, if a person with leukopenia develops a fever or a skin rash, they should seek medical attention promptly to rule out any serious infections. Similarly, if a person with leukopenia undergoes any invasive procedures, such as dental surgery or colonoscopy, they may need to take antibiotics to prevent infections. Moreover, if a person with leukopenia has any chronic illnesses, such as diabetes or heart disease, they may need to monitor their health more closely and take extra precautions to avoid infections.

Possible treatments for slightly low white blood cell counts:

According to Dr. LeWine, the treatment for slightly low white blood cell counts depends on the underlying cause and the severity of the leukopenia. If a person has a mild or transient decrease in their white blood cell count, their doctor may recommend monitoring their blood counts periodically and treating any infections promptly. If a person has a more persistent or severe decrease in their white blood cell count, their doctor may investigate further to identify the cause and treat it accordingly. For example, if a person has a nutritional deficiency, they may need to take supplements or change their diet to increase their intake of essential nutrients. If a person has an autoimmune disease or a blood disorder, they may need to undergo more tests and receive more specialized care, such as immunosuppressive therapy or bone marrow transplantation. In some cases, if a person has an inherited disorder, their doctor may recommend genetic counseling and testing for their family members.

Conclusion:

Slightly low white blood cell counts are very common and usually not a cause for alarm, especially if the person feels well and has no history of unusual or frequent infections. However, if a person has a persistent or severe decrease in their white blood cell count, they may need to seek medical attention to identify the underlying cause and receive appropriate treatment. By understanding the possible causes, risks, and treatments of slightly low white blood cell counts, people can better manage their health and reduce their risks of infections and other complications.

