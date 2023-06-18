Lowell boy Harry Kkonde honored in vigil one year after his death by drowning in pond

Harry Kkonde, victim of tragic drowning in pond last year, honored in Lowell vigil : Lowell boy Harry Kkonde honored in vigil a year after his death in pond tragedy

A vigil was held in honor of a three-year-old Lowell boy, Harry Kkonde, who was found dead in a nearby pond after wandering away from his babysitter’s home last year. The event, which took place at city hall two days after the first anniversary of his death, was attended by family, friends, and community members who gathered to celebrate Harry’s life. Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan, whose office investigated the tragedy, was also present to pay tribute to the beloved little boy. Since Harry’s death, community members have raised thousands of dollars to support his parents, who are from Uganda, and help them lay their first child to rest in Harry’s father’s ancestral burial ground back home.

