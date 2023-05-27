“Lower West Side shooting” today : Man killed, woman injured in shooting on Lower West Side

“Lower West Side shooting” today : Man killed, woman injured in shooting on Lower West Side

Posted on May 27, 2023

Man killed and woman injured in shooting on Lower West Side today 2023.
A man was killed and a woman critically injured in a shooting on the Lower West Side of Chicago. The victims were on the sidewalk when they were shot at around 3 a.m. The woman was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the face, while the man was pronounced dead at an area hospital. Police are investigating and no one is in custody.

News Source : FOX 32 Chicago

  1. Lower West Side shooting
  2. Fatal shooting in Lower West Side
  3. Homicide in Lower West Side
  4. Gun violence in Lower West Side
  5. Crime news in Lower West Side
Post Views: 9

Leave a Reply