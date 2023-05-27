“Lower West Side shooting” today : Man killed, woman injured in shooting on Lower West Side

Man killed and woman injured in shooting on Lower West Side today 2023.
A man was killed and a woman critically injured in a shooting on the Lower West Side of Chicago. The victims were on the sidewalk when they were shot at around 3 a.m. The woman was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the face, while the man was pronounced dead at an area hospital. Police are investigating and no one is in custody.
News Source : FOX 32 Chicago
