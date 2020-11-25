LSU Ruffin Rodrigue Death -Dead – Obituaries: Ruffin Rodrigue Jr of Baton Rouge has Died , Cause of Death Unknown.

Ruffin Rodrigue Jr has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 25, 2020.

Former #LSU football player and the owner of the great Ruffino’s restaurants, Ruffin Rodrigue, has died.

” LSU Football on Twitter: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Ruffin Rodrigue Jr. Ruffin was an LSU letterwinner and staple of the Baton Rouge community. ”

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Ruffin Rodrigue Jr. Ruffin was an LSU letterwinner and staple of the Baton Rouge community. pic.twitter.com/Nn5GxeciTR — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 25, 2020

Tributes

What an enormous loss for the community. He will be missed. – “Ruffin Rodrigue, owner of Ruffino’s restaurant and former LSU player, dies” | https://t.co/yVxDshgjti https://t.co/BMQ0s70xNc — Adam Knapp (@knappad) November 25, 2020

Charles Hanagriff wrote

Heartbroken and devestated to hear of the passing of my friend Ruffin Rodrigue Jr. I’ve never met anyone with more positive energy, and he always brought a smile and laughter. We’ll miss him tremendously.

Jacques Doucet wrote

Ruffin Rodrigue playfully joked he had nightmares about The Earthquake Game, because he almost gave up a sack on the game-winning throw from Hodson to Fuller.

Rodrigue quipped he was the only person to truly feel the earth quake, because he hit the ground before the throw. #LSU

Rob DeArmond wrote

Met him when I was a kid — long before I became a sportswriter. I got his autograph and followed his career from LSU to pro football to Ruffino’s all because he took time to sign a piece of paper for me. That’s a lasting impression.

Prayers for his family.

Will talk about the profound loss of our friend, Ruffin Rodrigue, to begin today https://t.co/RjWK6mlLqF — Ben Love (@BenLoveTMF) November 25, 2020

Sad news to wake up to this morning. Ruffin Rodrigue, a man with not only great taste, but also a heart of gold always lighting up a room. He will be greatly missed, praying for his family. ♥️ https://t.co/N1iL3LE4hi pic.twitter.com/e6x8gL69Bi — Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) November 25, 2020

Stephen Davidson wrote

RIP Ruffin Rodrigue!! You will be missed!! Love eating at Ruffino’s and left a tremendous legacy during his days of playing football for LSU.

Chris Blair Tiger🎙wrote

My most heartfelt condolences to his family and his countless friends. He was always nice to me and surely didn’t have to be. I will always remember that. #Godspeed.

Tiger Rage wrote

Former LSU football player and Baton Rouge restauranteur Ruffin Rodrigue passes away: https://tigerrag.com/former-lsu-football-player-and-baton-rouge-restauranteur-ruffin-rodrigue-passes-away/

Alaina Smith wrote

Rest In Peace, Ruffin Rodrigue! Gone far too young and joining the LSU offensive line in heaven – Eric Andolsek, Ralph Norwood, & Keith Melancon! I will always treasure our LSU Tiger memories. Our thoughts and prayers go out to your family as they mourn your passing!