LT Cody Allen and FF Shelby Allen Death -Dead – Obituary : LT Cody Allen and FF Shelby Allen has Died .
LT Cody Allen and FF Shelby Allen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.
The City of Black Hawk offers its deepest condolences to our neighbors in Central City following the tragic loss of LT Cody Allen and FF Shelby Allen, both of the Central City Fire Department. They will be deeply missed in our community. pic.twitter.com/YqLiZpvnj1
— City of Black Hawk (@CityofBlackHawk) December 15, 2020
