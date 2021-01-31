Lt. Gerard McGibbon Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Lt. Gerard McGibbon has Died .

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

We will never forget his contributions to our department and our city. We offer our condolences to his family, loved ones, and all those in the Firefighter family grieving this tragic loss. — FDNY UFA (@UFANYC) January 31, 2021

FDNY UFA @UFANYC · 11m Today, we laid to rest FDNY Lt. Gerard McGibbon of Engine Company 217 and who served as a Firefighter in Engine Company 283 earlier in his career, who was taken from us this week after losing his battle with WTC-related illness.

