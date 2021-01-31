Lt. Gerard McGibbon Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Lt. Gerard McGibbon has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
Lt. Gerard McGibbon has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We will never forget his contributions to our department and our city. We offer our condolences to his family, loved ones, and all those in the Firefighter family grieving this tragic loss.
— FDNY UFA (@UFANYC) January 31, 2021
FDNY UFA @UFANYC · 11m Today, we laid to rest FDNY Lt. Gerard McGibbon of Engine Company 217 and who served as a Firefighter in Engine Company 283 earlier in his career, who was taken from us this week after losing his battle with WTC-related illness.
NOTICE.
You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.