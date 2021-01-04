Lt. Greg Ellis Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Lt. Greg Ellis died today from injuries sustained in a car accident.

We have tragic news coming from @rpffa548 tonight. Lt. Greg Ellis died today from injuries sustained in a car accident while off duty. Our hearts go out to Ellis’ family and friends, including those he worked with. https://t.co/uavGJ32XFt — PFFPNC (@PFFPNC) January 4, 2021

