Lt. Greg Ellis Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Lt. Greg Ellis died today from injuries sustained in a car accident.
Lt. Greg Ellis has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We have tragic news coming from @rpffa548 tonight. Lt. Greg Ellis died today from injuries sustained in a car accident while off duty.
Our hearts go out to Ellis’ family and friends, including those he worked with. https://t.co/uavGJ32XFt
— PFFPNC (@PFFPNC) January 4, 2021
PFFPNC @PFFPNC We have tragic news coming from @rpffa548 tonight. Lt. Greg Ellis died today from injuries sustained in a car accident while off duty. Our hearts go out to Ellis’ family and friends, including those he worked with.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.