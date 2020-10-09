Lt. Keturah Wyatt Death – Dead : Lt. Keturah Wyatt Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

By | October 9, 2020
Lt. Keturah Wyatt Death – Dead : Lt. Keturah Wyatt Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Lt. Keturah Wyatt has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 7, 2020.

“Baltimore Fire on Twitter: “It’s with great sadness to share the passing of Lt. Keturah Wyatt – an active #BCFD member. We will continue to pray for her family during this difficult time. ”

