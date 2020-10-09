Lt. Keturah Wyatt Death – Dead : Lt. Keturah Wyatt Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Lt. Keturah Wyatt has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 7, 2020.
“Baltimore Fire on Twitter: “It’s with great sadness to share the passing of Lt. Keturah Wyatt – an active #BCFD member. We will continue to pray for her family during this difficult time. ”
It's with great sadness to share the passing of Lt. Keturah Wyatt – an active #BCFD member. We will continue to pray for her family during this difficult time. #GoneButNotForgotten pic.twitter.com/Lv0ohwFBkG
— Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) October 9, 2020
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.