Luba Polskaya’s Death, Obituary, and Funeral Details

Luba Polskaya: A Life Remembered

Luba Polskaya, beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away on May 1, 2021, at the age of 78. She was born on September 5, 1942, in Kiev, Ukraine, and immigrated to the United States in 1977 with her family.

Luba was a talented artist and musician, and her works were exhibited in galleries in both Ukraine and the United States. She was also a devoted mother and grandmother, and her family remembers her for her kindness, generosity, and unwavering love.

Luba is survived by her two children, Anna and Alex, and her five grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

The funeral service for Luba will be held on May 5, 2021, at St. Mary’s Church in Brooklyn, New York. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, in honor of Luba’s courageous battle with cancer.

Rest in peace, Luba Polskaya. You will always be remembered and loved.

