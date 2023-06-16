Luba Polskaya’s Death, Obituary and Funeral Details

Luba Polskaya: A Life Remembered

Luba Polskaya, a beloved member of the community, passed away on June 10th, 2021, at the age of 82. She was born in Kiev, Ukraine on February 18th, 1939, and immigrated to the United States in 1976 with her husband and two children.

Luba was a talented artist, and her paintings were exhibited in galleries across the country. She was also an active member of her local synagogue and volunteered at various non-profit organizations. Her kind heart and warm smile touched the lives of everyone she met.

Luba is survived by her husband, two children, and three grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and community.

The funeral will be held at the Beth Israel Cemetery on June 14th, 2021, at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Luba Polskaya.

Cause of death: Natural causes.

Luba Polskaya death Luba Polskaya obituary Luba Polskaya funeral Luba Polskaya cause of death Luba Polskaya tributes