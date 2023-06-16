Luba Polskaya’s Demise, Reason for Passing, and Funeral Arrangements

Luba Polskaya Obituary, Death Cause & Funeral

Luba was known for her kind heart and gentle spirit. She had a passion for cooking and loved to share her recipes with others. She was also an avid gardener and spent many hours tending to her plants and flowers. Luba is survived by her daughter, Olga, and her two grandchildren, Anna and Ivan. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. The cause of Luba's death was natural causes. Her funeral will be held on September 20th, 2021, at St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church, followed by a burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Heart Association in Luba's memory.

Luba Polskaya, a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away on September 15th, 2021, at the age of 87. She was born on December 12th, 1933, in Kiev, Ukraine, and immigrated to the United States in 1979.





Luba Polskaya Death Luba Polskaya Funeral Luba Polskaya Obituary Luba Polskaya Cause of Death Luba Polskaya Memorial Service