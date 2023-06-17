Luba Polskaya’s Passing: Obituary, Details of Death, and Funeral Arrangements







Luba Polskaya Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Luba Polskaya on October 15, 2021. She was 78 years old.

Luba was born in Kiev, Ukraine on May 2, 1943. She moved to the United States in 1977 and settled in New York City where she lived for the rest of her life.

Luba was a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She was known for her kind heart, generosity, and love for her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

The cause of Luba’s death was natural causes. She passed away peacefully in her sleep.

A funeral service for Luba Polskaya will be held on October 18, 2021 at 10:00 am at the Riverside Memorial Chapel located at 180 West 76th Street, New York, NY 10023. All are welcome to attend and pay their respects.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Luba’s memory to the American Heart Association.





