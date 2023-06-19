Lubbock, Texas Musician and Composer Dies in Saturday’s Fatal Car Accident

This Past Saturday’s Car Accident Claims Life of Talented Musician and Composer

It is with heavy hearts that we report the passing of 23-year-old Emily George, a talented musician and composer from Lubbock, Texas. According to her family, Emily was involved in a tragic car accident that ultimately led to her death. As a musician, performer, and vocalist, Emily had a bright future ahead of her.

The accident occurred in the Lubbock neighborhood of Texas, and despite efforts to save her, Emily succumbed to her injuries. She was a student at the South Plains College Levelland Campus, where she was pursuing her musical dreams.

