Lubomír Kaválek Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : legendary chess player Lubomír Kaválek has Died .
legendary chess player Lubomír Kaválek has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 19. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Deeply saddened by the news of legendary chess player Lubomír Kaválek passing. Condolences to his family and the whole chess community. https://t.co/tvGWkzfsTb
— Nový Bor Chess Club (@NovyBorChess) January 19, 2021
