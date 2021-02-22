Luca Attanasio Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Amb Luca Attanasio has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

As we mourn the loss of Amb Luca Attanasio & the as yet unnamed solider guarding him in #DRC, pls remember driver Mustapha Milambo & report his name. The dedication & sacrifices of support staff of foreign ‘VIPs’ in war zones go too often overlooked. His family grieves today too. https://twitter.com/stanysbujakera/status/1363874881071427585

