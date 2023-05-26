“Lucas Dobre Net Worth”: The Life of Lucas Dobre (Lucas and Marcus): A Bio on his Relationships, Age, Net Worth, Hobbies and Interesting Facts

Lucas Dobre Lifestyle (Lucas and Marcus) Biography

Lucas Dobre is an American YouTube personality who is known for his collaborative videos with his twin brother, Marcus Dobre. He was born on January 28, 1999, in Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. Lucas and Marcus are popularly known as the Dobre brothers. They started their journey on Vine, which was a social media platform that allowed users to post short videos. The Dobre brothers gained popularity on Vine, which led them to create their YouTube channel.

Early Life

Lucas Dobre was born to Boz Mofid and Aurelia Dobre. His mother, Aurelia Dobre, is a former Olympic gymnast who represented Romania in the 1988 Summer Olympics. She won a bronze medal in the team competition. Lucas has three other siblings, including his twin brother, Marcus, and two older brothers, Cyrus and Darius.

Career

Lucas and Marcus started their YouTube channel, “Lucas and Marcus,” in 2015. Their channel features videos of challenges, pranks, and vlogs. They also collaborate with other YouTubers and celebrities in their videos. Their channel has over 22 million subscribers and has received over 7 billion views. They have also released several music videos, including “Dobre Brothers – You Know You Lit” and “Dobre Brothers – On the Real Tho.”

Relationship

Lucas Dobre is currently single, and he has not publicly revealed any information about his past relationships.

Age

Lucas Dobre is 22 years old. He was born on January 28, 1999.

Net Worth

Lucas Dobre’s net worth is estimated to be around $9 million. He earns his income from his YouTube channel, sponsored content, and merchandise sales.

Hobbies

Apart from creating content for their YouTube channel, Lucas and Marcus enjoy playing basketball, soccer, and video games. They also love traveling and exploring new places.

Facts

Lucas and Marcus are identical twins.

They are of Romanian descent.

They have a younger sister named Daria Dobre.

Lucas and Marcus were both gymnasts before they started their YouTube career.

They have a clothing line called “Dobre Brothers Merch.”

Lucas and Marcus have appeared in several TV shows, including “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and “Good Mythical Morning.”

They have won several awards, including the 2018 Shorty Award for Best YouTube Ensemble.

