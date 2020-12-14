Lucas Fiskewold Death -Obituary – Dead : Lucas Fiskewold has Died .
Lucas Fiskewold has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 13. 2020.
About this Meal Train Losing Lucas has devastated our family but for Chad, Cindy and the girls it’s almost unimaginable. The meal train will lessen the load as they try to navigate through this difficult time. Together we can try to do something to help them through this. Cooking or grocery shopping or funeral expenses are something we want to help the with. Thank you everyone.
Source: Meal Train for Fiskewold Family
Tributes
———————— –
This was Nicks friend Lucas, our hearts are broken.
Posted by Tina Wolters on Sunday, December 13, 2020
