Lucas Higginbotham Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : student athlete Lucas Higginbotham has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 8. 2021
It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of student athlete Lucas Higginbotham. We ask that your prayers be with the Higginbotham family, his teammates, and for all those who loved and cared for Lucas. pic.twitter.com/rtUEp7yf70
— Jasper Vikings (@jaspervikes) February 8, 2021
Jasper Vikings @jaspervikes It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of student athlete Lucas Higginbotham. We ask that your prayers be with the Higginbotham family, his teammates, and for all those who loved and cared for Lucas.
