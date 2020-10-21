Luci Swindoll Death – Dead : Luci Swindoll Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Kelci Lowmaster wrote

She was amazing and so funny! Her presence will be missed here on earth, but as you said, what a glorious celebration in heaven!

Jill Coleman Green wrote

Ahh. I had not heard. She will definitely be missed. What an amazing woman!! So glad I got the chance to see her so many times and learn from her humor and testimony.

Ginger Berry Maxey wrote

I have those same thankful memories of going to Women of Faith conferences and hearing Luci and other Godly women share their hearts and testimonies with us!