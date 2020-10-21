Luci Swindoll Death – Dead : Luci Swindoll Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.
Luci Swindoll our dear Women of Faith team sister &friend is with the Lord. She died yesterday. Luci brought joy into all she did & has etched a special place in hearts around the world. Luci was a pro at savoring moments & her faith. She taught me much. I’ll see you soon Luci.💝
— patsyclairmont (@PatsyClairmont) October 21, 2020
My friend Luci Swindoll! ❤️
What she must be experiencing right now after a long life spent talking about Jesus and believing In Him and loving a man she never met face to face!
What sunlight and blue skies and fields of endless beauty must surround such a first encounter 💕 pic.twitter.com/FG1UffQlYY
— Tammy Trent (@tammytrent) October 20, 2020
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
TNash Studio 7 wrote
This is Luci Swindoll. Early on in my portrait painting challenge I painted this picture. Luci was someone I admired greatly. I found out today she died with COVID alone. No one could be with her. It is for people like Luci that I take Covid seriously. I’m sorry she had to suffer. But I also know that she is having a new adventure in Heaven with her Lord Jesus. Looking forward to meeting you there Luci. RIP sweet lady.
Posted by TNash Studio 7 on Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Joshua InmanSheila wrote
You may have not heard. Luci Swindoll, one of Sheila’s co speakers at the Women of Faith conference went home to be with the Lord. Here are some words from Sheila:
We toured together for 20 years with Women Of Faith. Now Luci Swindoll is finally home. Rest in joy darling friend.Luci Swindoll was one of the funniest and God-loving women ever! Bittersweet is the news of her COVID related death. She will be greatly missed, but I can only imagine the joy and celebration happening in heaven. My heart is full of Women Of Faith memories with Luci and the other porch pals. RIP, Luci.
Kelci Lowmaster wrote
She was amazing and so funny! Her presence will be missed here on earth, but as you said, what a glorious celebration in heaven!
Jill Coleman Green wrote
Ahh. I had not heard. She will definitely be missed. What an amazing woman!! So glad I got the chance to see her so many times and learn from her humor and testimony.
Ginger Berry Maxey wrote
I have those same thankful memories of going to Women of Faith conferences and hearing Luci and other Godly women share their hearts and testimonies with us!
