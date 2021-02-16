Lucía Guilmáin Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Lucía Guilmáin , a theater and television actress has Died .

Death Notice for Today February 15. 2021.

Lucía Guilmáin , a theater and television actress has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Lucía Guilmáin , a theater and television actress, died this afternoon at the age of 83 at her home surrounded by her closest relatives, the actor and producer Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo and by her nephew Óscar Ortiz Pinedo reported through his Twitter account. He said that the actress transcended the earthly plane.

Source: Mexican actress Lucía Guilmáin dies at 83

