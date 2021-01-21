Lucia Muslimin Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Professor Dr. Lucia Muslimin has Died .

Professor Dr. Lucia Muslimin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

I was saddened to hear of Professor Dr. Lucia Muslimin’s passing earlier this week. Prof Muslimin was a truly extraordinary educator & great friend of Australia – founding the Australian Alumni Association in South Sulawesi. She will be deeply missed, but her legacy will endure. pic.twitter.com/YkOb1XxOSh — Gary Quinlan (@DubesAustralia) January 21, 2021

