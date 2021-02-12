Lucian Nethsingha Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Lucian Nethsingha, Organist and Master of Choristers of Exeter Cathedral 1973-1999 has Died.

Lucian Nethsingha, Organist and Master of Choristers of Exeter Cathedral 1973-1999 has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Lucian Nethsingha, Organist and Master of Choristers of Exeter Cathedral 1973-1999. He nurtured generations of choristers, taking the daily worship of Exeter Cathedral to new musical heights. Our condolences go to his family. pic.twitter.com/hkCY13qPIW

