Lucian Nethsingha Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Lucian Nethsingha, Organist and Master of Choristers of Exeter Cathedral 1973-1999 has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021
Lucian Nethsingha, Organist and Master of Choristers of Exeter Cathedral 1973-1999 has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Lucian Nethsingha, Organist and Master of Choristers of Exeter Cathedral 1973-1999. He nurtured generations of choristers, taking the daily worship of Exeter Cathedral to new musical heights. Our condolences go to his family. pic.twitter.com/hkCY13qPIW
— ExeterCathedral (@ExeterCathedral) February 12, 2021
ExeterCathedral @ExeterCathedral It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Lucian Nethsingha, Organist and Master of Choristers of Exeter Cathedral 1973-1999. He nurtured generations of choristers, taking the daily worship of Exeter Cathedral to new musical heights. Our condolences go to his family.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.