Luciano Berti Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Ali Group mourns its visionary founder and leader Luciano Berti.

Luciano Berti has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Sad news: Ali Group mourns its visionary founder and leader Luciano Berti https://t.co/Ru24ZMNPFi — Commercial Kitchen – 23 & 24 Sept 2021 @ ExCeL (@comkitchenshow) January 21, 2021

Commercial Kitchen – 23 & 24 Sept 2021 @ ExCeL @comkitchenshow Sad news: Ali Group mourns its visionary founder and leader Luciano Berti