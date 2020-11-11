Lucille Bridges Death -Dead : the mother of Ruby Bridges, has passed away at age 86 has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Lucille Bridges, the mother of Ruby Bridges, has passed away at age 86 has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 10, 2020.

Today we mourn the loss of one of the mothers of the Civil Rights Movement in New Orleans with the passing of Lucille Bridges — mother of five, including Ruby Bridges, who as a first-grader in 1960 was one of six black children to integrate the all-white William Frantz School. pic.twitter.com/AMvcxsWbJu — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) November 11, 2020

Lucille Bridges, the mother of Ruby Bridges, has passed away at age 86. https://t.co/murZkhIj8N — Michael Li 李之樸 (@mcpli) November 11, 2020

Tributes

Yashar Ali Elephant wrote

Gene Sperling wrote

Hard not to tear up thinking about the bravery and impact of this American hero, civil rights champion and just courageous Mom. Rest in Power Lucille Bridges.

Yashar Ali Elephant wrote

Lucille Bridges, the mother of civil rights activist Ruby Bridges, who walked with her then-6-year-old daughter past crowds screaming racist slurs as she became the first Black student at her all-white New Orleans school, has died at the age of 86.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell @mayorcantrell wrote

