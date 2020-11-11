Lucille Bridges Death -Dead : the mother of Ruby Bridges, has passed away at age 86 has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Lucille Bridges, the mother of Ruby Bridges, has passed away at age 86 has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 10, 2020.

Tributes 

Lucille Bridges, the mother of civil rights activist Ruby Bridges, who walked with her then-6-year-old daughter past crowds screaming racist slurs as she became the first Black student at her all-white New Orleans school, has died at the age of 86

Gene Sperling wrote
Hard not to tear up thinking about the bravery and impact of this American hero, civil rights champion and just courageous Mom. Rest in Power Lucille Bridges.

Lucille Bridges, the mother of civil rights activist Ruby Bridges, who walked with her then-6-year-old daughter past crowds screaming racist slurs as she became the first Black student at her all-white New Orleans school, has died at the age of 86.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell @mayorcantrell wrote 
Today we mourn the loss of one of the mothers of the Civil Rights Movement in New Orleans with the passing of Lucille Bridges — mother of five, including Ruby Bridges, who as a first-grader in 1960 was one of six black children to integrate the all-white William Frantz School.

