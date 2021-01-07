Lucius Banda Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Presidential Advisor on Arts, Lucius Banda has Died .
Presidential Advisor on Arts, Lucius Banda has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 6. 2021.
Zodiak Online January 5 at 10:45 AM · #ZBSNews Musician and Presidential Advisor on Arts, Lucius Banda, has been hospitalized at Mwaiwathu Hospital in Blantyre. One of his closest relations, who is not comfortable to talk much on the matter, says Banda was down with blood pressure. He says at the moment, Banda’s health has improved. 2.3K2.3K 2.2K Comments 50 Shares Like Comment Share
Source: (20+) Zodiak Online – Posts | Facebook
