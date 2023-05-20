Lucky (the victim) : 9-year-old Lucky rescued after falling into 200-feet borewell in Jaipur

“9-year-old Lucky rescued from 200-feet deep borewell in Jaipur”

A 9-year-old boy named Lucky, who was visiting his maternal uncle’s house in Bhojpura village during school holidays, fell into a 200-feet deep borewell while playing on Saturday morning in Jaipur. Lucky was trapped about 100-feet deep in the borewell. National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) teams were immediately deployed to the spot to launch the rescue operation. The first attempt to rescue the child failed, but after several hours of effort, a parallel pit was dug and Lucky was safely rescued. Oxygen and drinking water were supplied to him through ropes during the rescue operation.

