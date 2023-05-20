Lucky, victim of alleged murder in Delhi’s Madhu Vihar area. : 18-year-old stabbed to death in Delhi’s Madhu Vihar, two suspects identified: Police

Two Suspects Identified in Connection with Alleged Murder of Lucky in Delhi

An 18-year-old boy named Lucky was allegedly stabbed to death in the Madhu Vihar area of New Delhi on Saturday, according to Delhi Police. Two suspects have been identified in connection with the murder, and teams have been formed to apprehend them as they are currently on the run. The motive for the killing is unknown, and the case is currently under investigation. In another incident earlier in the week, a man named Sushil allegedly killed his wife and six-year-old daughter with a knife before hanging himself in the Jyoti Nagar area of Shahdara Police Station, Delhi. Sushil also attempted to kill his 13-year-old son. Police officials found three dead bodies at the scene. On Wednesday, a 26-year-old man named Rahul Kumar was stabbed to death in northeast Delhi during an alleged theft attempt. Two suspects named Manish and Prashant were arrested in connection with the incident.

News Source : ANI News

1. Delhi crime news

2. Teenage homicide

3. Madhu Vihar violence

4. Criminal investigation in Delhi

5. Preventing youth violence