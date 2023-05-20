“Lucky, victim” : Title: Body of 18-year-old with stab injuries found in east Delhi, two arrested

“Body of 18-year-old with stab injuries found in east Delhi, two suspects arrested”

The body of an 18-year-old named Lucky was found in a park in Madhu Vihar, East Delhi with multiple stab wounds. Two individuals were arrested in connection with the crime.

The incident occurred on Friday at around 12 noon when the accused called Lucky to meet them near the park. The call was made from the phone of the deceased’s brother, Aashu. Aashu saw his brother enter the park with the two accused, but Lucky did not return home that night. His body was discovered later that evening in the park.

The police investigation revealed that the victim and the accused had a history of enmity and the accused were trying to prove themselves more influential. The victim had prior cases of causing harm. The police identified the two juveniles responsible for the crime through CCTV footage and apprehended them. The knives used in the crime and the clothing with bloodstains were also seized by the police.

