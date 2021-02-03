Lucy Candlish Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Durham Police say a body has been found in the search for missing Lucy Candlish.

Lucy Candlish has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Formal identification is yet to take place but Lucy's family have been told and police believe it is her. pic.twitter.com/QcstKzF088

The body of a woman was found in Consett earlier today

Durham Police say a body has been found in the search for missing Lucy Candlish

Tributes

Joanne Fife

Absolutely devastating news for all Lucy’s family who have gone above and beyond to find her which shows just how much she is loved. My heartfelt sympathies to the whole family at this unbelievably sad time. Love and prayers to you all xx

Sam Cordner

So sad to hear this. I hope the family receive support. Thinking of them and Lucy

Tracy Bennett

Ah no Was so hoping she would b found safe. Thoughts are with her family and friends xx

Sandra Winn Mcdonnell

May she rest in peace . Very sad and so heartbreaking for her family and friends .Thoughts are with them all at this tragic time.

Faye Jackson

So sorry to read this thinking of Lucy’s family and friends at such a sad time x

Jen Devlin

So very sad to hear this thoughts are with her family R.I.P. xx

Lisa Marie

Omg no. Lifes so bloody cruel. Absolutely devastating for everyone. R.I.P LUCY i hope you’ve found peace xx

Lisa Storey

Absolutely heartbreaking for the family and my thoughts are with them at this desperately sad time.

Emma Louise Clint

So . Our thoughts are with Lucy’s loved 1s at this heartbreaking time. RIP beauty x

Lisa Murphy

Incredibly sad. My thoughts and prayers are with her friends and family at this difficult time .

Craig Marshall

Devastating news, thinking of the family. Don’t know why two people have thought it necessary to laugh react at this if they’ve meant to do so, but thoughts are with everyone close to her and their family.

Joanna Borthwick Hunter

This is just so so sad, Absolutely devastating for her family. Thoughts are with the family at this very difficult time .

Lynda Alderson

Oh my goodness, this is absolutely dreadful. Thinking of all her family and friends at this dreadful time. So so sad. R.I.P. young lady xx

Giuliana Montixi

such sad news. my thoughts are with her family and friends at this dreadful time. heartbreaking for them. x

Annie Telford

Absolutely heartbreaking. So sorry for their loss.

Sarah Hinds

Absolutely heartbreaking. RIP to a beautiful girl. Thinking of all her family and friends. Now its time to give the family some much needed privacy and space to grieve .

Amy Clark

Absolutely heartbreaking. Thoughts are with her family at this awful time xxx

Chloe Shann

Absolutely heartbreaking news , my thoughts are with Lucy’s family and friends and I can’t imagine how they are feeling right now , RIP Lucy .

Olivia King

absolutely heartbreaking , sending my thoughts to all her family and friends x



Stephanie Varley

Devastating, thinking of Lucy’s family and friends at this heartbreaking time. X

Alison Corner

So sad and tragic …beautiful young lady with her life ahead cut short..My thoughts and prayers go out to the family ..RIP

Angela Chrostowski

Thoughts and prayers to Lucy’s family . Fly high with the angels young lady xxx

North East Missing People

Our thoughts are with Lucy’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time!

Julie Thorne

So sad, was hoping she would be found safe, heartbreaking for her family, my thoughts are with them xx



Isobel Forster

So sorry to see this heartbreaking news. Thoughts are with Lucy’s family and friends. Rest in peace Lucy x

Jean O’Hanlon

Devastating for the poor girls family, my thoughts and prayers are with them all. RIP Lucy xx

Kathleen Wilson

Aw no. So sad way to young. Thoughts And prays with the family. So heartbreaking. X

Helen Harker

So, so sorry. Thoughts to the family. Another bright light snuffed out too early. Xx



Heather Liddle

She was still so young, our babies are not supposed to go before us. Heartbreaking and so sad for her family and friends.

Parisa Marsden

Breaks my heart this she’s so young. I was hoping and praying she was going to be found safe and she just needed some space. This is the worst nightmare for any family. Fly high gorgeous girl my thoughts go out to all of Lucy’s relatives