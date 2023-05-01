Ludlow shop, beans, top award : Ludlow Store Celebrates Winning Prestigious Award with Abundant Beans

Ludlow Broad Bean Wins Best Small Retailer in the Midlands Award

Pictured: Ian Evans & assistant manager Charlotte Chilton and team member Angeline Greaney collecting the award from Nigel Barden

Ludlow Broad Bean was recently awarded the Best Small Retailer in the Midlands award at the Farm Shop & Deli Show at Birmingham’s NEC. The judges praised the shop’s “great community ethos,” their “increased support and sales growth,” “great mental health program,” and “great staff discount.”

The award was accepted by Ian Evans, the shop’s “chief bean,” along with assistant manager Charlotte Chilton and newest team member Angeline Greaney, from food and drink champion and broadcaster Nigel Barden. The shop was competing against many amazing businesses in the area, but ultimately came out on top.

This award is a validation of the development and changes Ian has made to the business over the past seven years of ownership. These changes include redesigning the layout to be more user-friendly for both staff and customers (including more environmentally friendly fridges), revamping the stocking to become a proper delicatessen with a focus on great quality store cupboard staples, local producers, and promotion of all things Slow Food.

Ludlow as a town is recognized as a top slow food trailblazer, and Broad Bean is proud to be a part of that community.

Ian Evans said, “When we took over Broad Bean, it was always with the end goal of creating a great place to buy food and drink. The history of the shop had screamed out ‘proper delicatessen’ – by that, I mean the sort of exciting and enticing places that I remember being on High Streets during my childhood, places with an evocative smell, visually pleasing but not overwhelming. A place that inspires you to cook, bake and eat with friends and family, not just on special occasions but every day.”

Broad Bean now has over 100 suppliers, where they can hand-select products from people and businesses with the same passion as them. This makes it so much easier to pass on that passion – with their own twist.

Ian also expressed his gratitude for the award, saying, “This award is recognition of the hard work my team put in to serving a wonderful community that are very loyal to us. Thank you to all.”

For over ten years, the prestigious Farm Shop & Deli Retailer Awards have been renowned for supporting and celebrating local specialist retailers across 12 categories and nine regions. In 2023, the awards focused on recognizing specialist retailers, particularly those who are playing an important role in supporting and developing their team.

Broad Bean has been a fixture of Ludlow’s Broad Street since 1977. The Evans Family took over in May 2016, and with Ian and Alice together with a good mix of new and retained staff set about evolving a relatively tired-looking shop. Nearing their seventh anniversary, the shop transformation is nearing completion and the customer base is still growing.

