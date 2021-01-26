Luis Bejarano Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Prof Luis Bejarano has Died .

Prof Luis Bejarano has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Just heard the news of the passing of Prof Luis Bejarano. He was a new prof at UPRM when I took his atmos. dynamics class. The only mentor many of us had then, he lifted a generation of PRcans that are now professionals in all facets of the field. May his legacy continue with us — Dr. Ángel F. Adames-Corraliza (@afadames) January 26, 2021

Dr. Ángel F. Adames-Corraliza @afadames Just heard the news of the passing of Prof Luis Bejarano. He was a new prof at UPRM when I took his atmos. dynamics class. The only mentor many of us had then, he lifted a generation of PRcans that are now professionals in all facets of the field. May his legacy continue with us