Luis Bejarano Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Prof Luis Bejarano has Died .

By | January 26, 2021
0 Comment

Luis Bejarano Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Prof Luis Bejarano has Died .

Prof Luis Bejarano has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Dr. Ángel F. Adames-Corraliza @afadames Just heard the news of the passing of Prof Luis Bejarano. He was a new prof at UPRM when I took his atmos. dynamics class. The only mentor many of us had then, he lifted a generation of PRcans that are now professionals in all facets of the field. May his legacy continue with us

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.