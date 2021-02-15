Luis Fernando Arias Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Luis Fernando Arias has Died .

Death Notice for Today February 15. 2021.

Luis Fernando Arias has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

So very sorry to see the news of the passing of Luis Fernando Arias, stalwart of the fight for indigenous people´s rights in Colombia and Latin America as well as a champion of peace and a friend. RIP and mi solidaridad con el pueblo Kankuamo y su familia. https://t.co/c2Kc3SDP2N — Liv Tørres (@LivToerres) February 15, 2021

