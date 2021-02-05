Luis Garcia Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Hillsborough Education Foundation’s founding members, Luis Garcia has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 5. 2021

Hillsborough Education Foundation’s founding members, Luis Garcia has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 5. 2021.

It is with great sadness that we share the loss of one of Hillsborough Education Foundation’s founding members, Luis Garcia. As a CPA, Luis was instrumental in the incorporation of what was originally called “Hillsborough Educational Partnership Foundation” in March of 1988. pic.twitter.com/Vxl8GRsMva — Hillsborough Education Foundation (@Hillsedufnd) February 5, 2021

Hillsborough Education Foundation @Hillsedufnd It is with great sadness that we share the loss of one of Hillsborough Education Foundation’s founding members, Luis Garcia. As a CPA, Luis was instrumental in the incorporation of what was originally called “Hillsborough Educational Partnership Foundation” in March of 1988.

