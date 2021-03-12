Luis Palau Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Preacher Luis Palau has Died.

Luis Palau has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 11. 2021.

Billy Graham 10h · In 1962, Luis Palau sat across from Billy Graham at a breakfast meeting during a Crusade in California. What started as a casual conversation led to a 50-plus year friendship centered on preaching the Good News of Jesus Christ. “Billy Graham opened more doors for me than anybody in the world,” the Argentinian evangelist once wrote. “[He] always stayed in touch, writing me letters, affirming me, encouraging me, and giving me opportunities to preach.” Today, Palau passed away at the age of 86.

Jennifer Davidson

I reaffirmed my faith after going to a revival where Pastor Pulau was the speaker. So powerful. Condolences to his family and loved ones.

Marilyn Svendgard Marcille

My Sympathies to the Palau family, he was a great man who truly loved our Lord and did his best to spread the gospel to the world, he will be deeply missed!

Sheryl Fulkerson

The Lord arranged that breakfast mtg. that resulted in the Gospel being extended even further around the world! Luis and Billy were faithful servants who have passed that baton of faith to all of us. Now it’s our turn to faithfully run our race spreading the Good News of Jesus!

Peter Simpson

I rejoice for you Pastor Palau, God keep you and bless you for the Gospel you have preached, and your faithfulness to remain His willing and faithful servant. Farewell on your journey to be accounted for with all the saints, sons, and daughters of the Father. Time to keep running the race which lies before me on the foundation of the disciples, Mr Graham, yourself, and Jesus’ platform to finish well.

Pamela Smith

Two of The Best disciples of Jesus Christ. I once said that when Billy passes to his new home in Heaven, it will be the start of the end of the world hearing about the Love of God and salvation through Christ our Lord. And now Luis has joined him. Soon, there will be no more voices of compassion and redemption, only wailing. Thank you Franklin for carrying on as a disciple of God. We need you and more to rise up to the calling of spreading God’s Word now, not later. Blessings and more Blessings be with you. Rejoice in the fact that we will be reunited when God calls us Home.

Irene F. Guerra-Vázquez

Luis Palau did his evangelistic campaigns in the Latin American countries in Spanish. He did some here in California . being bilingual myself, the church I attended at the time participated as prayer counselors and I was part of that group that when the invitation was given, we led those to the Lord. Luis Palau also gave one minute encouraging tips of sharing the Gospel to us in English on Christian radio stations. He will be greatly missed. Heartfelt condolences to his family & friends.

Elaine McBride

These two are probably having a delightful reunion! “When we all get to Heaven, what a day of rejoicing that will be! When we all see Jesus, we will sing and shout the jubilee!” We do NOT go to Heaven because we have “been good people”! “Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ and thou shalt be saved.” “Not by works, lest any man shall boast.” Blessings!

Amanda Hunt

I had a great friend called Bill Thomas who worked with Luis Palau and new Billy Graham. He was a evangelical preacher as well who travelled the world. He was my very good friend and such a gracious man who spoke highly of Luis Palau. Now they are rejoicing in heaven together.