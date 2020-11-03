Luis Troyano Death -Dead :Luis Troyano, a trained graphic designer, beekeeper has Died .

Luis Troyano has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 2, 2020.

“British Bake Off on Twitter: “We are deeply saddened to hear that Luis Troyano has passed away. It was a huge honour and pleasure to have him in the Bake Off Tent for Series Five. Our condolences and thoughts go out to his friends and family. ”

We are deeply saddened to hear that Luis Troyano has passed away. It was a huge honour and pleasure to have him in the Bake Off Tent for Series Five. Our condolences and thoughts go out to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/4gLiNBGaUL — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) November 3, 2020

Tributes Dipika @DipikaMummery wrote

Awful news. He was such a talented baker, and such a lovely man. We went to one of his afternoon tea events a few years back, and it was one of the best afternoon teas I’ve ever had. He took the time to talk to everyone there and he was just so nice. Hannah wrote

This is such sad news. I’m sorry he lost his life before his time. I always remember seeing Luis make something amazing on the GBBO, but always leave time to wash up and clean down his station. Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes Hannah wrote

And later his tweets to/about the NHS were full of gratitude and kindness.

Show replies Margaret Knox @MargarellaEmma wrote

This is how I will remember Luis he was such a lovely man and a great baker sending lots of love to his lovely family the series 5 gang and the rest of the bake off family Crying face xx

Remember #luistroyano popping into @bbc5live breakfast lovely chap. Down to earth, warm. Very sad news. Much love to his friends and family. @BritishBakeOff https://t.co/tL0YGXdyrl — Clare McDonnell (@claremcdonnell1) November 3, 2020

Tributes are being paid to former Great British Bake Off finalist Luis Troyano, who has died of cancer aged 49.https://t.co/CN3imL5Loj — Jersey Peeps (@JerseyPeeps) November 3, 2020

Welcome to the 80’s and a little nod to our friend @luistroyano with a extra bake for you to do in his memory https://t.co/o6ESX1hCjG ❤️ don’t forget your #GBBOtwitterbakealong notes to be in with a chance of winning this fabulous ⭐️baker prize from @HARTYS_Gifts 🤩 #GBBO pic.twitter.com/vjl0TGYyGM — The Baking Nanna (@thebakingnanna1) November 3, 2020