Luis Troyano Death -Dead :Luis Troyano, a trained graphic designer, beekeeper has Died .

By | November 3, 2020
0 Comment

Luis Troyano Death -Dead :Luis Troyano, a trained graphic designer, beekeeper has Died .

Luis Troyano has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 2, 2020.

“British Bake Off on Twitter: “We are deeply saddened to hear that Luis Troyano has passed away. It was a huge honour and pleasure to have him in the Bake Off Tent for Series Five. Our condolences and thoughts go out to his friends and family. ”

Tributes 

Dipika @DipikaMummery wrote 
Awful news. He was such a talented baker, and such a lovely man. We went to one of his afternoon tea events a few years back, and it was one of the best afternoon teas I’ve ever had. He took the time to talk to everyone there and he was just so nice.

Hannah wrote 
This is such sad news. I’m sorry he lost his life before his time.

I always remember seeing Luis make something amazing on the GBBO, but always leave time to wash up and clean down his station. Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes

Hannah wrote 
And later his tweets to/about the NHS were full of gratitude and kindness.
Show replies

Margaret Knox @MargarellaEmma wrote 
This is how I will remember Luis he was such a lovely man and a great baker sending lots of love to his lovely family the series 5 gang and the rest of the bake off family Crying face xx
@BritishBakeOff

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Luis Troyano Death -Dead :Luis Troyano, a trained graphic designer, beekeeper has Died .

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.