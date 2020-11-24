Luis Troyano Death –Dead-Obituaries : Luis Troyano, Bake off Contestant has Died- Cause of Death Unknown.

Catherine Moore wrote

I was a mess and this was the cherry on the top. A lovely tribute. Thank you for bringing us joy and bringing this to our screens Red heart

HM @hazeldmo wrote

Why am i crying at bake off? No idea but i am … teary at Peter and then the Luis tribute pushed me over the edge…

Duckers wrote

I was already choked up by the end of the episode but seeing that tribute tipped me over the edge Loudly crying face.

Catherine Mac-D wrote

This just finished me off tonight. What a wonderful show all the way through. Topped off with the tributes and updates at the end. Thank you to everyone who made it. And much love to Luis’s family .

@BritishBakeOff wrote

This is sad. I thought he should have won his season. Always seemed like a lovely guy.

Maxine Rugby footballFour leaf cloverRugby football.

Caroline Smyth wrote

A lovely gesture at the end there. Luis was pretty much my favourite baker ever featured. Always came across as such a lovely, genuine soul. RIP

Hannah @Hannahbanana811 wrote

Love to his family and friends, he came across as such a lovely man Red heartRed heartRed heart

Lorraine Hogg Negative squared latin capital letter oHeavy plus sign.

@Elsiehaitch wrote

I’m crying Crying face No, you’re crying. What a fabulous ending. Well done Peter- we were rooting for you all the way. RIP Luis. A gentleman and genius baker #GBBOFinal