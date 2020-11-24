Luis Troyano Death –Dead-Obituaries : Luis Troyano, Bake off Contestant has Died- Cause of Death Unknown.
Rest in peace, dear Luis. ❤️ #GBBO pic.twitter.com/irEnGEEPkH
— British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) November 24, 2020
Luis Troyano Cause of Death.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Catherine Moore wrote
I was a mess and this was the cherry on the top. A lovely tribute. Thank you for bringing us joy and bringing this to our screens Red heart
HM @hazeldmo wrote
Why am i crying at bake off? No idea but i am … teary at Peter and then the Luis tribute pushed me over the edge…
Duckers wrote
I was already choked up by the end of the episode but seeing that tribute tipped me over the edge Loudly crying face.
Catherine Mac-D wrote
This just finished me off tonight. What a wonderful show all the way through. Topped off with the tributes and updates at the end. Thank you to everyone who made it. And much love to Luis’s family .
@BritishBakeOff wrote
This is sad. I thought he should have won his season. Always seemed like a lovely guy.
Maxine Rugby footballFour leaf cloverRugby football.
Caroline Smyth wrote
A lovely gesture at the end there. Luis was pretty much my favourite baker ever featured. Always came across as such a lovely, genuine soul. RIP
Hannah @Hannahbanana811 wrote
Love to his family and friends, he came across as such a lovely man Red heartRed heartRed heart
Lorraine Hogg Negative squared latin capital letter oHeavy plus sign.
@Elsiehaitch wrote
I’m crying Crying face No, you’re crying. What a fabulous ending. Well done Peter- we were rooting for you all the way. RIP Luis. A gentleman and genius baker #GBBOFinal
ClaireP @clarieair wrote
I cried at the end. Luis was an old primary school pal and he was such a fun kid, and grew into a lovely gentleman. Rest in peace Luis.
Helen Green wrote
Lovely tribute.. thanks for another great series in such a rubbish year bake off, can’t wait for next year! Xx
GulesCleere wrote
I didn’t know he passed away .. It really shocked me. I was in floods of tears when I saw this tonight.. So so sad. Always had time to reply to messages. #ripluis Rose
justinscake wrote
That’s so sad Crying face he was such a character & truly loved baking. His season still airs n the US. I’ll b thinking of him & his family. #RIP Luis #GBBO
