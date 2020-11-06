Luisa Mandelli Death -Dead : Luisa Mandelli, widow of Guido Crepax has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 6, 2020
0 Comment

Luisa Mandelli Death -Dead : Luisa Mandelli, widow of Guido Crepax has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Luisa Mandelli, widow of Guido Crepax has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 5, 2020.

“Fantagraphics Books on Twitter: “Sad to hear of the passing of Luisa Mandelli. She was the widow of Guido Crepax, the creator of the language spoken by his sinister subterraneans, and the inspiration for Valentina’s iconic look.”

Tributes 

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.