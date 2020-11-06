Luisa Mandelli Death -Dead : Luisa Mandelli, widow of Guido Crepax has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Luisa Mandelli, widow of Guido Crepax has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 5, 2020.
“Fantagraphics Books on Twitter: “Sad to hear of the passing of Luisa Mandelli. She was the widow of Guido Crepax, the creator of the language spoken by his sinister subterraneans, and the inspiration for Valentina’s iconic look.”
Sad to hear of the passing of Luisa Mandelli. She was the widow of Guido Crepax, the creator of the language spoken by his sinister subterraneans, and the inspiration for Valentina's iconic look. https://t.co/nW7ObJHfW0
— Fantagraphics Books (@fantagraphics) November 5, 2020
Tributes
Luisa Mandelli, wife of Guido Crepax and inspiration for his character Valentina, has died from COVID-related complications. https://t.co/z8Fc8sQoKi
— Ben Towle (@ben_towle) November 5, 2020
Addio a Luisa Mandelli, moglie e ‘Valentina’ di Guido Crepax – Addio a Luisa Mandelli, moglie e ‘Valentina’ di Guido Crepax È morta a 82 anni Luisa Mandelli, moglie del fumettista milanese Guido Crepax, che a lei si ispirò per creare… https://t.co/s0762EthCu
— Finestra Libera (@ramveggie) November 4, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.