Luke Azzopardi Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Luke Azzopardi from Cairns has Died.

Luke Azzopardi from Cairns has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 10. 2021.

Sad news to hear the loss of @lukeazzo who passed away yesterday evening in a fatal crash whilst out training. Luke Azzopardi from Cairns, Queensland was a well known rider, most recently showing his talents at the 2020 Tour of the Tropics. A gentle you… https://t.co/glDH2zhwif pic.twitter.com/ivNwUbOOjy

