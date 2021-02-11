Luke Azzopardi Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Luke Azzopardi from Cairns has Died.

Luke Azzopardi from Cairns has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 10. 2021.

Maglia Nera Cycling Tours @maglianeratours Sad news to hear the loss of @lukeazzo who passed away yesterday evening in a fatal crash whilst out training. Luke Azzopardi from Cairns, Queensland was a well known rider, most recently showing his talents at the 2020 Tour of the Tropics. A gentle you… https://instagr.am/p/CLI2umPl_6Q/

