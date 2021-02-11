Luke Azzopardi Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Luke Azzopardi from Cairns has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 10. 2021
Luke Azzopardi from Cairns has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 10. 2021.
Sad news to hear the loss of @lukeazzo who passed away yesterday evening in a fatal crash whilst out training.
Luke Azzopardi from Cairns, Queensland was a well known rider, most recently showing his talents at the 2020 Tour of the Tropics.
A gentle you… https://t.co/glDH2zhwif pic.twitter.com/ivNwUbOOjy
— Maglia Nera Cycling Tours (@maglianeratours) February 11, 2021
Maglia Nera Cycling Tours @maglianeratours Sad news to hear the loss of @lukeazzo who passed away yesterday evening in a fatal crash whilst out training. Luke Azzopardi from Cairns, Queensland was a well known rider, most recently showing his talents at the 2020 Tour of the Tropics. A gentle you… https://instagr.am/p/CLI2umPl_6Q/
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.