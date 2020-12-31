Luke Letlow Death -Dead – Obituary : Congressman-elect Luke Letlow has Died .
Congressman-elect Luke Letlow has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 30. 2020.
Congressman-elect Luke Letlow has died from Covid-19 at age 41, days before he was set to have been sworn in to represent Louisiana in the U.S. House, his spokesperson says. https://t.co/UZjICZ4ehU
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 31, 2020
