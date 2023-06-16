Luke Wasley : “Luke Wasley fatally stabbed in Forest of Dean, three suspects arrested”

The Forest of Dean stabbing victim, Luke Wasley, was fondly remembered by his family as a delightful, amusing, and endearing person. Luke passed away after being stabbed in Coleford’s Oakfields area on June 14th. The family stated that they were heartbroken over the loss of their beautiful son, who was a loving brother, grandson, and nephew. The family added that Luke was a wonderful man, and his life was far from over. The family also expressed their gratitude for the support they have received and asked for privacy to mourn the loss of their loved one. Meanwhile, three people were apprehended on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody. The police have been given an additional 36 hours to interrogate them. If anyone has any information about the incident, they should fill out a form on Gloucestershire Police’s website and mention incident 12 of June 14th.

News Source : ITV News

